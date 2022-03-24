Villa Mahabhirom - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated at the Rose of Northern Thailand, Villa Mahabhirom is located only 10 minutes' drive from Chiang Mai International Airport and 15 minutes away from major shopping and dining areas. Ton Payom Market is an 11 minute walk from the resort, while Nimman Haemin is 1.8 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai Airport, 1.9 kilometers from the property. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All 14 meticulously refurnished villas come with an outdoor terrace with seating area, flat-screen TV with satellite channels, individual climate control air-conditioning, coffee machine, in-room safe, alarm clock with iPad station and daily complimentary water. Our spacious bathroom is equipped with separate shower and Italian marble bathtub, bathrobes, slippers, hairdryers, amenities and wash-lets. For Villa Duplex, an opened-air sitting area on the ground level is also available for guests to enjoy the numerous pieces of arts and antiques which are the private collections of the owners. A good selection of set breakfast is available at the property, either at the pool side or at the Restaurant. The property features an outdoor step-well swimming pool with beautiful lush garden and courtyards. The restaurant offers Thai Home Cooking cuisine with international dishes, providing an alfresco as well as air-conditioned dining areas. The Mahabhirom Tea Room offers guests a fantastic view of the pool with the picturesque mountain as the backdrop. Whatever your purpose of visit, Villa Mahabhirom is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

