CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viangngam Lanna Villa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
note avec
77 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 0
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 1
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 2
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 3
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 4
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 5
+26 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Huay Kaew, Viangngam Lanna Villa is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Set 2 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viangngam Lanna Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, laundromat are just a few of the facilities that set Viangngam Lanna Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 28 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Viangngam Lanna Villa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Viangngam Lanna Villa , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Viangngam Lanna Villa
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

ถนน บ้านแพะ, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU