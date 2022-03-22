Viangngam Lanna Villa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Well-positioned in Huay Kaew, Viangngam Lanna Villa is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Set 2 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viangngam Lanna Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, laundromat are just a few of the facilities that set Viangngam Lanna Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 28 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Viangngam Lanna Villa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.