CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viangluang Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
note avec
126 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Viangluang Resort - Image 0
Viangluang Resort - Image 1
Viangluang Resort - Image 2
Viangluang Resort - Image 3
Viangluang Resort - Image 4
Viangluang Resort - Image 5
+22 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Old City, Viangluang Resort is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Viangluang Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The hotel features 40 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, solarium are designed for escape and relaxation. Viangluang Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Viangluang Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Viangluang Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

9 Prapokklao Road (Soi 8), T. Prasingh A. Muang Chiang Mai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU