U Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

U Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is a 4-star property offering 41 luxurious rooms. The hotel also allows guests to select their choice of pillow, soap, tea, mini-bar, iPod music, and DVD's prior to arrival. At the Eat & Drink Restaurant, guests can savor local cuisine cooked using traditional methods and follow it up with a selection of wines, liquors, and exotic cocktails or other refreshing beverages. The complimentary breakfast can be enjoyed by the guest at all times and at any location. Recharge and rejuvenate at the U Spa with its extensive range of massages and treatments. The hotel also runs a charitable program and guests are more than welcome to join in with a visit to the charity to see the progress firsthand. Maintaining high standard at all levels, U Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) will definitely make your stay a good one.