Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
note avec
563 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pièces

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers bare feet, beachfront living. This property is located on the northern end of Klong Dao Beach in the secluded Kaw Kwang Bay, nestling a peaceful spot away from the crowds, but also not far from them if you want to join in the excitement. At Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus), the emphasis is on rest, relaxation, and the comfort of each guest in a casual, non-intrusive manner. All rooms are set in tropical gardens, giving both privacy and a back-to-nature feeling. You will also find that all the staff has a can-do attitude to ensure a fun and relaxed experience. Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)’s team is always on hand to give you a great holiday.

Si vous étiez un client de Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

410 Moo 1, Kaw Kwang Beach, Saladan,, Kaw Kwang Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

