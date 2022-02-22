BANGKOK TEST & GO

Third Rock Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
17 avis
Mis à jour le February 22, 2022
Third Rock Hostel - Image 0
Third Rock Hostel - Image 1
Third Rock Hostel - Image 2
Third Rock Hostel - Image 3
Third Rock Hostel - Image 4
Third Rock Hostel - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Week Service Residence is a 2-minute walk from The Nine Shopping Complex. It offers modern air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi and free private parking. The property has a spa, sauna and laundry service.

The property is a 10-minute drive to Hua Mark Airport Rail Link Station. It is a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Rooms come with a flat-screen cable TV, refrigerator and safety deposit box. A bathtub and free toiletries are included in an en suite bathroom. Free one bottle of water is provided.

Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisines at the restaurant.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Third Rock Hostel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Third Rock Hostel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

No.11 Soi Rama9 41, Yaek 18, Pattanakarn, Suan Luangi, Bangkok, Thailand 10250, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU