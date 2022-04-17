BANGKOK TEST & GO

Theatre Residence - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
note avec
875 avis
Mis à jour le April 17, 2022
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Theatre Residence is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 11 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Theatre Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

69/4-8 Soi Wat Rakang, Arunarmarin Rd., Siriraj, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

