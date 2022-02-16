The White Hotel By Charoensri (SHA Extra Plus) - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The White Hotel By Charoensri (SHA Extra Plus)The White Hotel By Charoensri (SHA Extra Plus) is a distinct addition to Udon Thani and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore.The White Hotel By Charoensri (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's available parking, right on-site.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Feel right at home during your stay at The White Hotel By Charoensri (SHA Extra Plus). Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at The White Hotel By Charoensri (SHA Extra Plus).Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Udon Thani while in the city. The best way to remember your time in Udon Thani is with a nice gift at UD Night Market located about 2.0 km away. There are lots of things you and your travel group can do near The White Hotel By Charoensri (SHA Extra Plus), starting with visits to Thai-Chinese Cultural Center just 2.5 km away.