TRAT TEST & GO

The White Elephant Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
7.4
note avec
140 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
The White Elephant Resort - Image 0
The White Elephant Resort - Image 1
The White Elephant Resort - Image 2
The White Elephant Resort - Image 3
The White Elephant Resort - Image 4
The White Elephant Resort - Image 5
+12 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, beaches district of Koh Chang, The White Elephant Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The White Elephant Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, television LCD/plasma screen, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, billiards, garden. The White Elephant Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The White Elephant Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The White Elephant Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

7/39, Moo 4, White Sand Beach, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU