Bangkok
7.2
note avec
1977 avis
Mis à jour le April 20, 2022
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated in Siam, The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. With its location just 01 Km from the city center and 25.2 Km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to King Power Duty Free Complex, King Power Complex, Century Plaza give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok is home to 195 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, towels. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, table tennis are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

37 Soi Sri Ayuthaya 12, Sri Ayuthaya Road, Rajthevee, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

