CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
note avec
371 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
฿1,000 DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 11 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) de manière prioritaire, et The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Double 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Situated in the Tha Phae area, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 45 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

284/1 Thapae Road, Tambon Changmoi, Amphur Muang Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU