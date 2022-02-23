BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Siam Heritage Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
3496 avis
Mis à jour le February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The Siam Heritage Hotel is one of the finest and most traditional Thai-style accommodations in downtown Bangkok. Offering 73 elegant rooms and suites, each unit blends modern technologies with intricate furniture from the Lanna and Middle Rattanakosin era. Guests can experience an old-world style of living while still being provided with the comforts and conveniences today’s travelers’ need. The beautifully built wooden bed is handcrafted in traditional Tung style and features a quality mattress as well as linens and pillows to unsure a great night's sleep. Around the hotel, guests will discover an array of facilities such as a rooftop swimming pool with heated Jacuzzi, a comprehensive fitness center, an Internet corner, a pool bar, a spa, and two great in house restaurants for dining in. Location-wise, the hotel is within close proximity to many corporate and diplomatic offices, banks, shopping malls, and entertainment venues. The property is also accessible to Bangkok's convenient subway and skytrain systems. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than The Siam Heritage Hotel.

Adresse / Carte

115/1 Surawong Road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

