PHUKET TEST & GO

The S Hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Buri Ram
7.9
note avec
359 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
The S Hotel - Image 0
The S Hotel - Image 1
The S Hotel - Image 2
The S Hotel - Image 3
The S Hotel - Image 4
The S Hotel - Image 5
+7 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The S HotelGet into the excitement of all great offerings in Buriram as well as its surrounding adventures with a stay at The S Hotel.The facilities and services provided by The S Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service and luggage storage.If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at The S Hotel. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at The S Hotel include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. The S Hotel also provides towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Buriram. Pose in front of King Rama I Monument located 1.3 km away, and you can always show your friends the time you went to Buriram. Engage in the city's best art at Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center located 820 m away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 86% of accommodations in the city.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The S Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The S Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

1/118 Buramduan(Road) T.Naimaung M.Buriram Buriram, Buriram City Center, Buriram, Thailand, 31000

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU