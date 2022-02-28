BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Raya Surawong Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
1672 avis
Mis à jour le February 28, 2022
The Raya Surawong Hotel - Image 0
The Raya Surawong Hotel - Image 1
The Raya Surawong Hotel - Image 2
The Raya Surawong Hotel - Image 3
The Raya Surawong Hotel - Image 4
The Raya Surawong Hotel - Image 5
+10 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2014, the The Raya Surawong Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 0.1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Raya Surawong Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of The Raya Surawong Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Raya Surawong Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Raya Surawong Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Raya Surawong Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

24,26,28,30 Surawong Road , Siphraya , Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
note avec
4241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
note avec
56 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU