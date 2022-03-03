SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.4
note avec
62 avis
Mis à jour le March 3, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Koh Tao for business or pleasure. The excitement of the island's centre is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations. At The Place Luxury Boutique Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The private pool villas provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in all villas. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, diving, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Place Luxury Boutique Villas the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Tao.

Adresse / Carte

14/167 Moo 1, Sairee, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

