BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
note avec
247 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 0
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 1
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 2
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 3
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 4
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Bang Kapi, The Pantip Hotel Ladprao is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Pantip Hotel Ladprao is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, convenience store, taxi service. 212 rooms spread over 17 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make The Pantip Hotel Ladprao your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Pantip Hotel Ladprao , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Pantip Hotel Ladprao
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

3191/1-428,127 Ladprao Road, Klongchan, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
note avec
441 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU