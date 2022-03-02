The Oceanic Sportel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Oceanic SportelTake everything available in Phuket with a comfort stay at The Oceanic Sportel. Need a few things? Located conveniently 8.0 km from Naka Market, The Oceanic Sportel provides easy access to general goods and shopping.The Oceanic Sportel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Phuket.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service and luggage storage for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at The Oceanic Sportel guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at The Oceanic Sportel even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at The Oceanic Sportel. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.The Oceanic Sportel offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and steam room. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Have some easy fun without traveling far, while playing tennis court at The Oceanic Sportel. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the games room.Around the propertyOne doesn't need to look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to sightseeing options and local attractions. An afternoon of browsing the works at Phuket Trickeye Museum located 7.1 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene. The most popular local attraction is probably Khao Rang only 5.3 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel is a top choice, ranking higher than 99% of all other accommodations in Phuket.This hotel beats 99% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 99% of other accommodations in the city.