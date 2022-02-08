KRABI TEST & GO

The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
note avec
223 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With natural beauty engulfing its modern composition, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) is sure to dazzle nature lovers and casual travelers alike. Located near the National Marine Park on the unspoilt south coast of the magnificent island of Koh Lanta, this property sits close to sandy beaches, crystal clear water, and an amazing underwater world. All bungalows with spectacular ocean views are luxuriously appointed and decorated elegantly with dark wood furnishings, stylish fixtures, muted color schemes, and authentic artwork. The restaurants overlooking the beach include a wide range of traditional and international cuisines. Priding itself as a green hotel, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) preserved as many of the original trees and plants as possible. The bungalows are built around existing trees and only felled when absolutely necessary.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Narima (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

98 Moo 5, ko Lanta Yai , Ko lanta, Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Village de vacances Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
note avec
330 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
note avec
321 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
note avec
1120 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur le port de Phi Phi
8.5
note avec
414 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Complexe de vacances Phi Phi
8.4
note avec
1621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Rayavadee
9.3
note avec
1023 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU