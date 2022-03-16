The Mulberry Bangkok Khaosan Road - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Mulberry Bangkok Khaosan RoadThe Mulberry Bangkok Khaosan Road is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore.The Mulberry Bangkok Khaosan Road offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. The hotel provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out and luggage storage for guests' convenience. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at The Mulberry Bangkok Khaosan Road guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doThe Mulberry Bangkok Khaosan Road offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Bangkok during your stay at the hotel. The most popular local attraction is probably The Grand Palace only 1.2 km away. The best way to remember your time in Bangkok is with a nice gift at Chatuchak Weekend Market located about 7.0 km away. Jim Thompson House is located 3.3 km away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 91% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 90% of other options in the city.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 83% of other accommodations in Bangkok.