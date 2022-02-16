The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok - Phitsanulok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre PhitsanulokMake everyday special with all that Phitsanulok has to offer with a stay at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok. Keep your options open! Whatever your interests in Phitsanulok, you'll access them conveniently with a stay at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok, just 5.8 km from Phitsanulok Airport.Enjoy all that The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok has to offer! Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Phitsanulok is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Cold evenings are even better than warm ones, when you can cozy up at the hotel's fireplace. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok. All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All guestrooms at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. Every stay is a new experience with various interesting room layout options at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok, including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.Are you a great cook? Make your own meals in-house at the hotel's BBQ facilities and shared kitchen.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage and spa. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. At The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Phitsanulok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the hotel's poolside bar.Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's shared lounge and TV area. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this hotel scored higher than 90% of them for food and dining.