The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
3134 avis
February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

From its modern décor to its spacious and professionally decorated rooms, this first class hotel exudes elegance. With a range of accommodation styles, each room at The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel offers a sanctuary of grandeur and a tranquil haven for rest in which every minute detail was planned out to satisfy the individual needs of even the most discerning travelers. Accommodating 2,500 guests is the property’s convention hall which caters to private or corporate functions such as small weddings, honeymoons, conferences, and meetings with top notch amenities. Located on Srinakarin Road, right besides the property is Seacon Square, one of the biggest shopping malls in Asia. From here guests can also easily reach Sukhumvit Road, the heart of town, where possibilities are limitless. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel is the perfect choice for a memorable stay.

333 Srinakarin Rd., Bangkapi, Huamark, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

