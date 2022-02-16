The Float House River Kwai Resort - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Float House River Kwai Resort, located in Tha Sao, Sai Yok (Kanchanaburi), is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum, Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum and Walking Trail, Hellfire Pass. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Float House River Kwai Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fishing, massage, garden, water sports (non-motorized). The Float House River Kwai Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Sai Yok (Kanchanaburi), offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.