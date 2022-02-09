PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

The Cha Am Methavalai - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3
note avec
1057 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated at the Cha-Am beachfront, The Cha Am Methavalai offers peace and tranquility to the guests. With a variety of room types to accommodate different needs, all of the rooms are equipped with a balcony that overlooks Cha-Am beach and all necessities, such as a television, Wi-Fi, mini-fridge, toiletries, and etc. To ensure a complete and relaxing stay, many facilities that are available for the guests at the hotel, such as 2 outdoor swimming pools, gym, lobby, lounge area, luggage storage, parking, and security guards to ensure safety. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Cha Am Methavalai.

Adresse / Carte

220 Ruamchitr Road, Cha Am, Phetchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

