PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bridge Residence Hotel - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
8.3
note avec
664 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 0
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 1
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 2
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 3
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 4
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Kanchanaburi, look no further than The Bridge Residence Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 2.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Kanchanaburi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Bridge Residence Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Kanchanaburi.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Bridge Residence Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Bridge Residence Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

263/6 Maenamkwai Road T. Thamakam Maung District, River Kwai, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU