PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
note avec
66 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 0
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 1
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 2
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 3
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 4
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 5
+24 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, romance, beaches district of Khao Lak, X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 51.3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Lak, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Petchkasem Rd, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
note avec
105 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kalima Resort et Villas Khao Lak
9
note avec
577 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
note avec
114 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adultes seulement
8.8
note avec
312 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
note avec
621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
1583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La feuille sur les sables par Katathani Resort
8.5
note avec
460 Commentaires
De ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
note avec
365 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU