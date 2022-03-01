The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+)The convenience of city access and the beauty of an ocean view are both yours to enjoy when you stay at The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) just minutes from the heart of Pattaya. Marine pleasures and breezy ocean air are yours in abundance with a room at The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) just 950 m from Pattaya Water Park.The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Your explorations of Pattaya can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available. Parking is provided free of charge for guests.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at The Agate Pattaya Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+). Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, hot tub, steam room, spa and sauna. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink.With the resort's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like motorized water sports and wind surfing.Reasons to stay hereTravelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 97% of other options in the city.This accommodation beats more than 99% of competition in the city on room comfort.This resort's staff and services score higher than 96% of accommodations in the city.