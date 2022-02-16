The 8 Hotel Udonthani - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+)For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Udon Thani, The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice. Its convenient location right in the city center allows you more time to see all that Udon Thani has to offer. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) and take advantage of being just 230 m from Central Plaza Udon Thani.All offerings provided by The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Udon Thani is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+).For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+). Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Don't worry about being thirsty as bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms.Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+). A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at The 8 Hotel Udonthani (SHA Plus+). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage, hot tub and spa. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Udon Thani. Be sure to visit Kom Luang Prajak Circle located 900 m away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Udon Thani.Reasons to stay hereCompared to other accommodations in Udon Thani, facilities here are rated higher than 93% of them.Guests who stayed here found it to be neat and tidy, scoring it above 95% of other accommodations in the city.Guests who stayed at this hotel have scored it higher than 94% of accommodations in the city.