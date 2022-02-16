Tanzeno Hotel - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Tanzeno Hotel (SHA Plus+)Tanzeno Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Nongkhai can be assisted with the shuttle services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Tanzeno Hotel (SHA Plus+).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Tanzeno Hotel (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have separate living room and balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Tanzeno Hotel (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Tanzeno Hotel (SHA Plus+). Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 93% of accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 87% of other options in the city.This accommodation beats more than 97% of competition in the city on room comfort.