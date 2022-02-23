PHUKET TEST & GO

Swissotel Suites Phuket Kamala Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
note avec
1107 avis
Mis à jour le February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The beautiful, idyllic and family-friendly island retreat Swissotel Suites Phuket Kamala Beach (SHA Plus+) is a stone’s throw off Kamala Beach, offering 180 spacious one to three-bedroom exclusive suites, each with a separate bedroom, living room and private balcony. A destination in itself, the resort is a 30-minute drive southwest of Phuket International Airport and an ideal base from which to explore Phuket. Delight in fabulous food from around the world at Swissotel Suites Phuket Kamala Beach (SHA Plus+)'s restaurant and bar, with a wide range of local and international dishes and drinks – a sumptuous breakfast buffet offers a wide range of choices to energise your day. A lagoon swimming pool, a fitness centre as well as a spa make sure you’ll have the best environment in which to relax and revitalise. The kids with be thrilled with Kid's World, an amusement zone for children that includes a wide range of recreational activities. 460 m² of meeting space, divided into eight function rooms for 10 to 150 guests, is available at Swissotel Suites Phuket Kamala Beach (SHA Plus+) for business or private events, and a team of event planners is on hand to help you hold the perfect wedding. Secure hotel parking is also available for your vehicle during your stay.

Adresse / Carte

100/10 Moo 3, Kamala Beach, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

