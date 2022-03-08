PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
note avec
4906 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the hub of Pattaya’s nightlife, these spacious and clean rooms are the perfect way to relax after a night out on the tiles. Each of the hotels rooms come equipped with an array of modern conveniences and appliances for the comfort of guests. Adorned with a simple and traditional style, some even feature views of Pattaya Bay. Hotel facilities include two swimming pools, meeting rooms, and the all-day café serving both Asian and international dishes. The hotel is just a short walk from the beach where the clear blue sea and soft white sand await. After a day sunning, guests can enjoy a few chilled drinks in the bar before heading out for some pulsating fun.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

217/1 Moo 10, Soi 8, Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand

Hôtels partenaires

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU