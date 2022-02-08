PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
note avec
988 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+24 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Enjoy the beauty of Pattaya’s sunset at this vibrant hotel. Those who come to experience the lively lifestyle of this seaside city will enjoy Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), which offers a wide selection of rooms catering to your preference. Those who love Thai cuisine, seafood, and Chinese delights will enjoy the different tastes at the hotel’s restaurants, located right on the beachfront for guests to enjoy the natural views of the ocean. You will never be bored because of the numerous activities offered here, from a swimming pool by the beach and a Crystal Lake Dip Pool located in the garden to fascinating leisure activities such as sailing and golfing. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus).

Adresse / Carte

89/5 Sunset Berach Soi Najomtien 52, K.m. 162.5, Sukhumvit Rd., Najomtien, Sattahip, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

