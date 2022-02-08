Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+)Enjoy Pattaya day or night with a stay at Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+). If you're dreaming of the oceanside, then your vacation needs to take you to Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) -- located just 7.6 km from Ramayana Water Park.Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Pattaya.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) has vending machines for 24-hour available light snacks and drinks.Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. Don't forget to explore the resort's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, hot tub, solarium, steam room, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the resort's poolside bar. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort's fitness facility. Get wet in the best way on sunny days by joining water-world activities like snorkeling. Water sports are incredibly convenient with canoes provided by Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).Have fun without traveling far, by taking advantage of the dart board and yoga room at Sunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+). Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the library, games room and shared lounge and TV area. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the souvenir shops.Around the propertySunset Park Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Pattaya in-depth. Engage in the city's best art at Anek Kuson Sala (Viharnra Sien) located 5.0 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 98% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 93% of other options in the city.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 94% of other accommodations in Pattaya.