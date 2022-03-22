PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Srichada Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.7
note avec
553 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Srichada Hotel - Image 0
Srichada Hotel - Image 1
Srichada Hotel - Image 2
Srichada Hotel - Image 3
Srichada Hotel - Image 4
Srichada Hotel - Image 5
+6 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Srichada Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Khao Lak. The hotel lies 0.1Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Mark One Tailor, The Best Tailor, Khao Lak View Point. At Srichada Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Srichada Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Srichada Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Srichada Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

5/9 moo 7, khuk khak, takuapa, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

La feuille sur les sables par Katathani Resort
8.5
note avec
460 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
1583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
note avec
621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
note avec
365 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adultes seulement
8.8
note avec
312 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
note avec
1770 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Les eaux Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
732 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU