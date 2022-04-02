PATTAYA TEST & GO

Somewhere Koh Sichang - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
note avec
520 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chonburi, Somewhere Koh Sichang is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Somewhere Koh Sichang, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide linens, mirror, sofa, towels, closet to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Somewhere Koh Sichang hits the spot in many ways.

Adresse / Carte

194, 194/1 Tha Thewawong, Koh Si Chang, Chonburi, Thailand, 20120

