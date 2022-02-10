BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Park Suanplu Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
2487 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The culture and excitement of Thailand can be enjoyed while indulging in the comfort and security of a private apartment. The modern and superbly appointed serviced residences of Somerset Park Suanplu Bangkok are nestled in a private garden, just minutes from the business district along Silom and Sathorn Road. Ideal for corporate housing and interim accommodation, each residence is designed for the discerning individual with contemporary designs and modern technological conveniences. Within walking distance to many business, cultural, and tourist destinations, there is also convenient access to the BTS skytrain and the Lumpini subway station – both of which can take you throughout Bangkok efficiently. For the international executive and family, the personalized services and facilities offered in the security of a private apartment are a welcome alternative to a hotel while on business travel or leisure vacation. Centrally located, Somerset Park Suanplu Bangkok allows you to experience the vibrant city of Bangkok conveniently.

Adresse / Carte

39 Soi Suanplu, South Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand

