HUA HIN TEST & GO

Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.1
note avec
340 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 0
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 1
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 2
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 3
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 4
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Experience easy living in this recently restored property that blends traditional Thai styling with modern touches to offer guests comfortable accommodations in Hua Hin. The nine colonial-styled rooms that make up the Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung each have outdoor veranda dining areas where guests can soak up the atmosphere at this amazing property, and the staff is always on hand to help. For those who like to venture out a bit, the hotel is also in close proximity to the local beach, the Fisherman’s Village, and various stores and shops. Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung Hua Hin/Cha-am is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

122 Soi Moobaan Takiab,, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
note avec
958 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU