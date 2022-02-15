PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Six Senses Yao Noi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
note avec
232 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 0
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 1
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 2
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 3
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 4
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 5
+46 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A 5-star eco-friendly property, Six Senses Yao Noi is on the picturesque island of Koh Yao Noi - between Phuket and Krabi. In addition to the water sports, this property can also organize a customized boat and bicycle tours. Guests also have access to an extensive movie and music library, and if you so wish, you can partake in a Thai cooking class before you head home. The resort only consists of private pool villas which have been constructed while keeping the natural vegetation intact. A stay at the resort is not complete without at least one trip to the exclusive spa, where treatments only include natural products. The guest relations managers are on hand at all times to make sure all your requests are met for a perfectly customized vacation at Six Senses Yao Noi.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Six Senses Yao Noi , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Six Senses Yao Noi
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

56 Moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel Cap Kudu
9.1
note avec
467 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
note avec
850 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
note avec
3391 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
note avec
36 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kalima Resort et Villas Khao Lak
9
note avec
577 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
note avec
105 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
note avec
114 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU