Sino Hostel @ Kata - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
note avec
105 avis
Mis à jour le February 19, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Sino Hostel @ Kata as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Sino Hostel @ Kata is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

Thanon Kata, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

