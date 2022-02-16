PHUKET TEST & GO

Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Pathom
5.6
note avec
37 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Silverwoods Hotel is located in the Bang Len area of Nakhon Pathom. The city center is merely 110.0 km away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Silverwoods Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Nakhon Pathom, make Silverwoods Hotel your home away from home.

Adresse / Carte

888 Moo2. Tambol Paihuchang. Amphur Banglen., Bang Len, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 73130

