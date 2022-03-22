CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
note avec
2267 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 0
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 1
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 2
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 3
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 4
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

On the outskirts of Thailand's second largest city, this luxurious, all-villa property is surrounded by hills and rice paddies. Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA is close to the Maetaman Elephant Camp, which offers half day tour packages for guests. Spend a day exploring the historic old city with its numerous temples and handicraft shops, experience the daily living in local villages, and also hike the revered Doi Suthep. Back at the resort, you are sure to appreciate the spacious villas providing ample space as well as privacy for a truly memorable holiday in Chiang Mai. Incredible views can be taken in while dining at the La Trompe Cuisine Restaurant. Free Wi-Fi available in all rooms allows guests to share their moments cooking dinner with the provided BBQ facilities, chilling at the poolside bar, or going on one of the tours which can be arranged at the resort. Set far from the city, Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA makes it possible to rejuvenate before you head back home.

168 Moo 2, T. Keudchang, A. Mae Taeng, Mae Taeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50150

