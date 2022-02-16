Siamgrand Hotel - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Siamgrand Hotel (SHA Plus+)Take advantage of the many attractions Udon Thani has to offer with a stay at Siamgrand Hotel (SHA Plus+).Siamgrand Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. Front desk services including luggage storage can assist with your needs.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Siamgrand Hotel (SHA Plus+). Some rooms at Siamgrand Hotel (SHA Plus+) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Siamgrand Hotel (SHA Plus+) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as daily newspaper, television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer and toiletries in selected rooms.Dining and things to doEveryone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's karaoke rooms and bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Siamgrand Hotel (SHA Plus+) with all the activities and facilities provided. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 88% of other accommodations in the city.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 84% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 91% of other accommodations in Udon Thani.