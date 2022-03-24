BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
note avec
2554 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+33 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxurious property is ideally located for shoppers, being directly behind the popular Siam Paragon shopping mall. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok offers comfortable accommodation right in the heart of the vibrant city. Providing a selection of 401 well-appointed guestrooms, each features a spacious balcony and Wi-Fi Internet access. For a rejuvenating experience, the spa offers a variety of treatments and massages for all guests to take advantage of. Not only is it a choice appealing to leisure travelers, but business travelers as well, with meeting rooms nicely presented and well-equipped. As for dining, on-site restaurants present European and contemporary Thai cuisine. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok ensures a convenient stay due to its location and high quality services.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

991/9 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Hôtels partenaires

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
note avec
316 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
note avec
32 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU