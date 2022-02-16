PHUKET TEST & GO

Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
9.2
note avec
73 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Ko Kood and with Ao Tapao Beach reachable within 1.2 km, Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 offers a tour desk, rooms, a restaurant, free WiFi and a garden. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. Rooms are equipped with a balcony with views of the sea. All guest rooms at the resort come with a seating area. At Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus, all rooms have air conditioning and a private bathroom. Continental and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at the accommodation. Guests at Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Kood, like snorkelling. Ao Noi Beach is 1.7 km from the resort, while Klong Chao Bay is 2.1 km from the property.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

20/3 Moo 2 Tambol Kohkood,Amphur Kohkoodkoh kood, Ao Yai Ki, Koh Kood, Thailand, 23000

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU