Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus)Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus) is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus) and take advantage of being just 3.5 km from Cicada Market.All offerings provided by Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service.For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus). All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Every stay is a new experience with various interesting room layout options at Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus), including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEvery day at Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious complimentary breakfast. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the karaoke rooms and bar.Are you a great cook? Make your own meals in-house at the hotel's BBQ facilities.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Seapine Recreation Centre (SHA Extra Plus). A beach that's accessible right from the hotel puts you close to the ocean during your stay. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility.Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the hotel's golf course on site. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyAn array of attractions are a must-see while visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am. Chill out in the beach or just watch the waves on warm days at Hua Hin Beach located 7.3 km away.Reasons to stay hereFind rooms here that are cheaper than 90% of all other options in the city.Find incredible value for money here, which is ranked better than 89% of the city's accommodation.Guests who stayed at this hotel have scored it higher than 96% of accommodations in the city.