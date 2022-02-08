SAMUI TEST & GO

Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.4
note avec
668 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Each of the 54 private villas in Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) are spacious and elegantly designed, blending Thai and Balinese architectural styles. There is plenty of space to relax with a private garden or a private swimming pool, depending on your room type. The inviting interiors are mellow and relaxing with open and airy layouts, modern amenities and entertainment. The bathroom is designed with an open-air shower in a stylish and romantic setting, especially after dark.

Next to the infinity pool is the casual Samui beachfront restaurant where the sea breeze blows while you dine on healthy and organic Thai and international cuisine. The open-air restaurant offers amazing views of nearby islands and has the perfect ambiance for a romantic dinner or just drinks with a wide choice of cocktails available from the bar.

Awakening the senses through a healing touch and aromatic oils at Saree Rarom Spa. Combining spiritual Thai healing traditions with natural therapies from the sea and the earth, treatments at the spa include various massage techniques, body scrubs, body wraps, facials and aromatic herbal steam, for a total experience of blissful relaxation and rejuvenation. Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also can organise early morning yoga sessions in various inspiring natural settings.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

135 Moo 4 T.Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Skye Beach
9.5
note avec
23 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
8
note avec
464 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
note avec
138 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
note avec
246 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Clay Beach Samui (Villa de luxe en bord de mer)
9.9
note avec
45 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
note avec
1513 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Karma Resort
9
note avec
258 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bophut Resort & Spa
9.2
note avec
326 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
8.5
note avec
407 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
note avec
166 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU