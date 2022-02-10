BANGKOK TEST & GO

Samran Place Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
note avec
3112 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Samran Place Hotel - Image 0
Samran Place Hotel - Image 1
Samran Place Hotel - Image 2
Samran Place Hotel - Image 3
Samran Place Hotel - Image 4
Samran Place Hotel - Image 5
+31 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Samran Place Hotel is conveniently located near Ratchathewi station, making it easy for guests to access all the popular tourist destinations. This budget hotel provides spacious, uncluttered, and comfortable rooms fitted with modern amenities. Popular shopping malls are only a short taxi ride, or if you hop on the skytrain, only a couple of stations away. Facilities at the hotel include parking, laundry, Internet access, and room service. Booking is easy. Just enter your dates on our secure online form and submit.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Samran Place Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Samran Place Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

302 Petchburi Road, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU