Samahita Retreat - Samui Sandbox Hotel

February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Samahita Retreat offers a variety of yoga, fitness and wellness programs. Healthy buffet meals can also be enjoyed at the property. Located on the beach, this retreat features a salt water pool, restaurant and free WiFi. There is also an herbal steam room right by the pool.

Set overlooking the garden, all rooms have air conditioning. A fridge and electric kettle is also included. The private bathrooms come with a shower and free towels.

Other facilities offered include a children's playground, a fitness center with sea views and on-site shops. Guests can relax at the beachfront lounge, meditate in the garden or have a drink at a coffee bar. The retreat also offers cooking classes at an additional cost.

Laemsor Pagoda is 1.4 mi from Samahita Retreat. Na Mueang Waterfall is at a distance of 6.5.km, while Samui Airport is 11 mi away. Free parking is offered on site.

55/22-24 Moo 4, T. Namuang, Koh Samui, Na Muang, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

