Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
1373 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Royal Princess Larn Luang offers value-for-money 4-star accommodation within 2.5 km of historic Wat Phra Kaeo and the Grand Palace. It features free parking, a pool and 6 dining options.

Guests of Royal Princess Larn Luang enjoy free shuttle services from the residence to MBK Shopping Centre, Siam Paragon Department Store and Central World Shopping Centre.

Modern rooms at Royal Princess are furnished with neutral colours and carpeted flooring. They are fitted with cable TV, a safe and internet access. A fridge and tea/coffee making amenities are also provided. Private bathrooms have a bathtub and hairdryer.

Surrounded by shady palms, the large outdoor pool provides a good place to relax. Later, head for the lobby Lounge & Bar where guests are assured of getting the night off to a fabulous start.

Guests can enjoy Cantonese cuisine at The Empress Chinese restaurant and authentic Japanese favourites at Mikado Japanese restaurant. A wide range of international fare are offered at Princess Café, while light snacks and refreshing drinks can be enjoyed at Princess Club, which is located on the hotel's top floor.

Adresse / Carte

269 Larn Luang Road, Pomprab, Bangkok, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

