PATTAYA TEST & GO

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
note avec
7059 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Image 0
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Image 1
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Image 2
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Image 3
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Image 4
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Image 5
+38 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Luxurious beach vacations await within the exclusive grounds of Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Located in South Pattaya, the multi award-winning 5-star hotels group provides the perfect private beachfront with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. The vibrant and lively Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is located in the heart of the property. Designed according to the concept of “Casual Luxury,” the hotel provides exceptional value for money offering all the facilities of a luxurious five star resort in a modern and breezy ambiance. Featuring Thai-modern and ultra-modern style decor, Royal Cliff Hotels Group’s well-appointed rooms offer a spectacular and cozy bedroom, sitting area and balcony. Free-WIFI together with a state-of-the-art IPTV system allows guests to fully enjoy and relax with dynamic in-room entertainment options. Guests’ facilities at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel include an infini-pool showcasing panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand, a freeform pool, 11 award-winning restaurants, fitness club, tennis and squash courts, Cliff Spa and beauty salon. Family friendly facilities also include Funtasea- Kids World and Verge – Games, Pool and Lounge, Pattaya’s coolest teen zone. If you wanted to explore Pattaya, the hotel is just 3 kilometres from the city centre and offers a shuttle service to and from designated spots at an additional cost. Royal Cliff also has a strong partnership with major Pattaya attractions offering exclusive promotions only available for its guests.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Royal Cliff Beach Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Royal Cliff Beach Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

2 Kasetsin 2 Alley, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
note avec
856 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
note avec
261 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
note avec
463 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU