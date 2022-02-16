Romantic Resort & Spa - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the romance, family fun, sightseeing area of Khao Yai city, Romantic Resort & Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 18.2 kmKm away. Also within easy reach are Palio Khao Yai, Scenical World, Provence Khao Yai. At Romantic Resort & Spa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Step into one of 130 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, the Romantic Resort & Spa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

369 Moo.4 Tanarat Rd.,Tambol Moosee, Ampher Pakchong, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

